CLEVELAND, Ohio – Justin Verlander tossed six shutout innings and the Houston Astros blanked the Cleveland Guardians Thursday night, 6-0 at Progressive Field.

It marked the 15th win of the season for Verlander, which leads the majors.

Houston right fielder Chas McCormick had a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

The Astros (69-38) will visit the Guardians (54-51) again Friday evening at 6:10 p.m.

Pre-game gets underway at 5:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.