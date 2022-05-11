Verlander Hurls Near No-No in Win Over Twins

Justin Verlander came within five outs of a fourth career no-hitter and the Houston Astros blanked the Minnesota Twins yesterday, 5-0.

Verlander finished the night with eight innings, one hit and one walk.

The four-time Cy Young winner is now 4-1 in his bounce back season from Tommy John surgery.

Houston did not get the chance to face former short stop Carlos Correa, who was placed on the 10-Day IL Tuesday afternoon.

Game 2 against Minnesota is Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.