Justin Verlander tossed eight shutout innings and the Houston Astros (47-27) blanked the New York Mets (47-29) Wednesday afternoon, 2-0 at Citi Field.

The win was the 10th of the year for Verlander, which leads the majors.

Luis Garcia will try to repeat that performance Thursday afternoon when he takes the mound for the ‘Stros against the New York Yankees.

First-pitch is at 5:10 p.m. at Minute Maid with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.