Verlander Finds Elusive World Series Win as Astros Edge Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – Justin Verlander picked up his first win in nine World Series starts and the Houston Astros edged the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night, 3-2 in Game 5.

Verlander worked around four walks to allow just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.

Houston short stop Jeremy Pena led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single.

With the victory, the ‘Stros takes a 3-2 series lead.

They’ll look to clinch the franchise’s second title Saturday when they host the Phillies for Game 6 at Minute Maid Park.

First-pitch is at 7:03 p.m. with coverage on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.