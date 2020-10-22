Vaunted bullpen wobbles, hangs on as Rays get even with LA

By SCHUYLER DIXON

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Tampa Bay’s stable was a little shaky _ and still managed to close out Game 2 of the World Series. The Rays had to lean on their bullpen after ace Blake Snell faded, with Diego Castillo getting the save after Aaron Loup retired each of his three batters in Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Castillo earned his third save this postseason on a strikeout of Chris Taylor, who checked his swing and was called out by first base umpire Chris Guccione.