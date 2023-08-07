Variety Of College Station City Council Decisions On Middle Housing Rezoning Requests

The College Station city council’s July 27th meeting included four requests to rezone a total of 35 lots to the city’s new middle housing category…which allows for more than four unrelated occupants under the same roof.

A 3-3 vote denied rezoning five lots, located on Park Place, Highlands, Maryem, and Luther.

The council approved two other requests on a 4-2 vote. Those requests involved lots on Cooner and Live Oak Streets.

There were two unanimous votes. One was on Aurora Court between Consolidated MIddle School and the Grace Church Anderson campus. Councilman Dennis Maloney and mayor John Nichols noted this gets the owner of the rental properties and the renters in compliance with occupancy regulations.

The second unanimous vote involved rental housing along Avenue A, which is near Lincoln and Eisenhower.

