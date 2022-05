Framber Valdez tossed seven innings of one run ball and the Houston Astros topped the Texas Rangers Thursday night, 5-1 at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve went 4-for-5 at the plate and Martin Maldonado collected three RBIs for Houston, which improves to 25-14 on the season.

Meanwhile, Corey Seager collected an RBI single for Texas, which falls to 17-20.

Game 2 of the Lone Star series is Friday evening at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.