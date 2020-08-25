Valdez fans career-high 11 as Astros beat Angels 11-4

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ Framber Valdez struck out a career-high 11 in seven strong innings and Carlos Correa drove in three runs as the Houston Astros snapped a three-game skid with an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Houston led by a run with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning when Correa laced a double to the left field corner to send everyone home and make it 8-4. Kyle Tucker, who hit a solo homer in the second inning, followed with a double that scored Correa to pad the lead. Albert Pujols moved up the career RBIs list by passing Alex Rodriguez.