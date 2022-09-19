Valdez Continues Hot Streak for ‘Stros; Rangers Sunk by Rays

HOUSTON, Texas – Framber Valdez collected his MLB-record 25th consecutive quality start and the Houston Astros blew past the Oakland Athletics Sunday, 11-5 at Minute Maid Park.

Valdez picked up his 16th win of the season after allowing two runs on four hits in six inning of work while striking out seven.

Yordan Alvarez drove in four runs for the ‘Stros, who visit Tampa Bay Monday evening at 5:40 p.m.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – The Tampa Bay got the better of the Texas Rangers Sunday, 5-3 at Tropicana Field.

Corey Seager hit his 31st home run of the season and rookie Josh Jung smacked his third big league dinger for Texas, which has now dropped four of its last six.