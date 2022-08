The Houston Astros got back up on the win wagon Wednesday, edging the Chicago White Sox, 3-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Framber Valdez picked up his 12th win of the season, allowing two runs on seven hits in seven innings of work.

The ‘Stros (76-43) will try to split the four-game series Thursday afternoon when they visit the Sox again at 1:10 p.m.

Pre-game gets underway at 12:40 on 97.3 FM.