QATAR – The U.S. Men’s National Soccer team took a 1-0 lead on a Timothy Weah goal in the 36th minute but couldn’t hold on, as it played Wales to a 1-1 draw Monday in the first round of the FIFA World Cup.

With the tie, the Americans earn one point ahead of Friday’s match against England.

The Brits took care of Iran earlier in the day, 6-2.