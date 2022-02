The United States has finished 1-2 in the first ever Olympic women’s monobob event in Beijing.

Kaillie Humphries won gold and Elana Meyers Taylor snagged silver, becoming the first women to win a bobsled medal at four straight Olympics.

Team U.S.A. now has 15 total medals: seven gold, six silver and two bronze.

Norway leads the pack with 21, followed by Russia with 18.