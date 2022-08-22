Updating Renovations At Downtown Bryan’s Palace And Queen Theaters

In June of 2021, the Bryan city council approved a contract for outsourcing the operation of the downtown Queen and Palace Theater properties.

The Queen reopened in January 2022 and renovations and additions will be starting soon at the Palace.

Deputy city manager Joey Dunn says changes at the Palace includes the removal of fixed seating. In its place, will be a terraced type system that allows for more flexibility in the types of events that will be held at the outdoor venue.

Dunn says the stadium seats will be auctioned. Details of that have not been finalized.

Last month, the city’s historical landmarks commission approved an addition to the 26th Street side of the Palace for a bar.

Dunn says the Palace is expected to reopen around the time the Texas A&M football team starts conference play.

He says the Queen is being reserved for private functions along with first run movies. Once the city completes its downtown quiet zone project with Union Pacific railroad, Dunn says first run movies are planned at the Palace.

Click below for comments from Joey Dunn, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Updating renovations at downtown Bryan's Queen and Palace Theaters” on Spreaker.