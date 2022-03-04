UPDATE: Two Dead, Two Hospitalized Following DPS Chase That Began As A Traffic Stop In Snook Were All Teenagers

Four teenagers were in the car that fled a DPS traffic stop in Snook Wednesday afternoon in a chase that ended when the car hit a tree on a Burleson County road east of Snook.

DPS reports all four were not wearing seat belts.

A 16 and a 17 year old from Caldwell who were in the backseat were ejected and died at the scene.

Those in the front seat were flown to a Bryan hospital. The driver was identified as 18 year old Fredrick Hawkins of Snook and the front seat passenger was identified as a 17 year old from Caldwell.

DPS has not disclosed the reason for the traffic stop on Snook’s Main Street or what led to a criminal investigation during the traffic stop that led to the car leaving the scene.

