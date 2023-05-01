UPDATE: Sunday Morning Gunfire In Downtown Bryan

Three of four people who were shot in downtown Bryan after the bars closed Sunday just after 2 a.m. are out of the hospital.

Bryan police report the fourth person is hospitalized in stable condition.

A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that investigators are still attempting to determine what prompted the gunfire on 26th Street between Main and Parker.

The gunfire also struck one vehicle.

Original story, April 30, 2023:

Gunfire in downtown Bryan Sunday morning after 2 a.m. sends four people to the hospital.

Bryan police report all four sustained non-life threatening injuries.

BPD social media also states this does not appear to be a random shooting.

The location of the gunfire was on 26th Street between Main and Parker.