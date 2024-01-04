UPDATE: Parolee Wanted By The State Prison System Is Captured

A local man wanted by the state prison system for a parole violation is back in custody.

Brazos County jail records shows 37 year old Christopher James Morgan, whose last known address was in Hearne, was captured Wednesday night.

Social media from the Texas department of criminal justice says Morgan was wanted for failing to comply with his supervision in a undisclosed prior conviction.

Brazos County court records show Morgan is awaiting two trials, one on drug and weapon charges from April of 2023, and for drug and evading charges from January of 2022.

Original story:

The state prison system has issued an arrest warrant for a parolee with ties to the Bryan/College Station area.

Social media from the Texas department of criminal justice (TDCJ) says 37 year old Christopher Morgan is wanted for failing to comply with his supervision.

Morgan was released on parole after serving time for multiple convictions, most recently for possession of a controlled substance.

TDCJ also lists a criminal history that includes burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-866-6667.