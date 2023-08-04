Update On Twin Oaks Landfill Operations

Lower prices and a new revenue source were two parts of an update on operations at Twin Oaks Landfill during the last College Station city council meeting.

The landfill is owned by the cities of College Station and Bryan as part of BVSWMA (BUH-VIZ-MUH), the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency.

BVSWMA director Brian Griesbach said for the ninth time in the last ten years, the cities of College Station and Bryan will be paying less to take trash to Twin Oaks.

The rate decrease was approved by the College Station council as part of BVSWMA’s fiscal year 2024 budget.

Griesbach also provided an update on the recently opened gas generation facility, which a private energy company captures gas produced by the trash and sells it. BVSWMA is getting about $120,000 dollars a month in royalties.

