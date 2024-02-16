Update On Three Women Arrested In November 2019 For Stealing 70 Items Of Clothing From A College Station Store

In November 2019, three local women were caught on surveillance video taking nearly $4,000 dollars of clothing from the Victoria’s Secret store at Post Oak Mall.

More than four years later, one of the women is headed to a state jail.

Online court records show that on Valentine’s Day, 23 year old Tyana Webber of Bryan was ordered to serve 15 months. That is after she admitted to failing to pay restitution and not complying with other conditions of the probation agreement that she made in April 2021.

After Webber is released from state custody, she was ordered to pay any remaining restitution from the 70 articles of clothing that was taken. As of Valentine’s Day, the restitution amount was $3,932.25.

A second woman who admitted to participating in the theft, 24 year old Skylett Duffie of College Station, served a 310 day sentence in the Brazos County jail.

The third woman, 38 year old Kaylee Robertson of Bryan, is awaiting trial on a felony theft charge from what happened more than four years ago.