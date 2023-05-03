Update On Filling Five Academic Leadership Positions At Texas A&M

Five finalists to be Texas A&M’s next provost…which is the university’s chief academic officer…have completed meetings with faculty members and holding virtual gatherings. The search was limited to candidates who currently work at an A&M system school. Four of the five work at the flagship. They are the current interim provost, Dr. Alan Sams, former Mays Business School dean Dr. Eli Jones, director of distance education and geography professor Dr. Andrew Klein, and endowed chair in mechanical engineering Dr. Andreas Polycarpou. The fifth finalist is West Texas A&M associate provost Dr. Amy Andersen.

A&M’s president announced April 17 that nationwide searches for three deans will begin this fall. Those interested in serving on search committees will submit their requests in August. A and M is looking for deans of the school of performance, visualization, and fine arts, the college of arts and sciences, and the school of architecture.

And A&M has announced a new dean at the school of nursing. Dr. Trisha Leann Horsley starts July 1 after serving in a similar role at East Tennessee State.

Texas A&M news release about the new school of nursing dean:

Dr. Trisha Leann Horsley has been named dean of the School of Nursing at Texas A&M University, effective July 1.

A scholar, certified health care simulation educator and researcher, Horsley’s 29-year career includes administrative, faculty and health care service at the University of Oklahoma and South Dakota State University. Most recently she served as professor and dean of the College of Nursing at East Tennessee State University.

“We are honored to have Dr. Horsley join the legacy of nursing education that began at Texas A&M in 2008 when the School of Nursing was established,” said Dr. Alan Sams, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Her administrative skillset and prior experience at a land-grant university will further our mission to educate highly skilled Aggie nurses dedicated to providing patient-centered care, leading nursing research and serving their communities.”

Horsley’s research focuses on the use of clinical simulation with interprofessional education and collaborative practice to improve team training and patient safety. She served a two-year term in 2019 as vice president for programs on the board of directors for the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning. Horsley has authored numerous publications and been invited to present both nationally and internationally.

As dean of the School of Nursing, Horsley will provide strategic, scholarly and financial leadership for the school, as well as support for faculty, staff and student success. She will oversee the development of operational procedures, degree programs, research initiatives and service efforts, along with research productivity, clinical activities and more.

Horsley earned both her bachelor’s in nursing in 1990 and her master’s in nursing education in 2005 from the University of Oklahoma. She received her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Kansas in 2012.