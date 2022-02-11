UPDATE: Houston Man Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A 11 Year Old In A College Station Alley Also Charged With Online Solicitation Of A Minor

A Houston man who told College Station police less than two weeks ago that he had sex with an 11 year old girl in his car, returns to jail on a charge of online solicitation of a child.

The new charge against 18 year old Six Min came after CSPD detectives received a search warrant for his two cell phones and found sexually explicit photos and videos.

Min is held on bonds on both charges that total $112,000 dollars.

Original story:

A College Station police officer responding to a report of a car parked in an alley for more than one hour Saturday afternoon found an 18 year old man who said he just had sex with a 11 year old girl.

A Houston man, Six Min, is out of jail after posting a $12,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the man said he had driven to College Station 12 times since meeting the girl last November playing an online computer game.

The arrest report did not state who has custody of the child.