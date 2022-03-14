Update From Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation’s President

The president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC) says more than 20 representatives from ten companies in the French speaking Belgian province of Wallonia were upbeat about last week’s visit to Aggieland.

Matt Prochaska also brought up that this was not only the first in person gathering since the start of the pandemic, the trip was planned way before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prochaska says another tool for the BVEDC since the Belgian group last visited in 2019 is the defense department designating the twin cities as a defense friendly community.

One Belgian company specializes in defense manufacturing, while others are involved in biopharmaceuticals and technology.

A member of the Belgian delegation said two of the ten companies were planning to locate in the Brazos Valley.

Click below for comments from Matt Prochaska, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Update from the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation” on Spreaker.



