Update From Brazos County’s Health Authority About The Pandemic, Monkeypox, Football Season, And Mosquitos

Brazos County health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan appeared on the health district’s Facebook page Thursday to provide an update on four subjects.

His topics were the pandemic, monkeypox, safety information for the start of football season, and the return of mosquitos following recent rainfall.

Dr. Sullivan said the severity of the pandemic has gone down to a medium transmission level and the Omicron BA-5 variant has reached its peak.

As for monkeypox, Sullivan says there are three confirmed cases in Brazos County.

Click below to hear Seth Sullivan’s comments from the Brazos County health district Facebook Live broadcast on August 25, 2022.

