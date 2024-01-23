UPDATE: DPS Reports Multiple Deaths From Multiple Crashes On Rainy Highways Around The Brazos Valley

DPS troopers have provided details of two deadly crashes in the Brazos Valley during Monday’s rainfall.

Contributing factors in both crashes were driving too fast for the wet roads and hydroplaning.

Two people died in a collision west of Brenham on Highway 290 and Sunset Road. Investigators say an eastbound SUV crossed into the westbound lanes and was struck by a semi. The driver of the SUV was killed. She was identified as 59 year old Anita Goodrich of Brenham. An unidentified passenger also died. The driver of the semi was taken to a Brenham hospital with suspected minor injuries.

In Grimes County, DPS investigators say a car on the two lane portion of Highway 249 near county road 304 struck a concrete culvert, overturned, and became submerged in water. The driver who died was identified as 26 year old Stephen Oderinde of Spring.

Original story:

Monday’s (January 22) rain was deadly on highways around the Brazos Valley.

Department of public safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said Monday evening he was still compiling details on the number of crashes and the number of lives that were lost.

Ruiz says a contributing factor to the deadly crashes is hydroplaning due to worn out tires and speed on rain covered highways.

Other suggestions includes putting more distance around other vehicles, adjust your headlights so that they stay on all the time, don’t use cruise control, don’t drive through flooded highways, stay informed on roadway and weather conditions, and follow local news and authorities for updates.

Click below for comments for from Justin Ruiz, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

