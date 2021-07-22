UPDATE: College Station Police Resolve Standoff Peacefully

Update – Thursday, July 22nd at 2:51 a.m.

College Station police have resolved the situation peacefully. No one was injured and it is still an active investigation.

College Station police responding to a welfare concern Wednesday during the noon hour continue to deal with someone who is barricaded inside a home between Southern Oaks Park and Towerpoint.

According to CSPD tweets, the SWAT and negotiation teams were sent to the area of Decatur and Whispering Pines.

Wednesday night, a command center was set up at Southern Plantation community center.

Access in and out of the neighborhood is restricted. Residents wanting to leave or return are directed to call CSPD dispatch at 979-764-3600.