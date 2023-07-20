UPDATE-College Station Police Officer Is Fired And Charged With Misdemeanor Theft

More information is known about the arrest of a former College Station police officer on a charge of taking money from someone he arrested last Saturday.

According to the CSPD arrest report, investigators reviewed bodycam video from former officer De’Kedrick Anderson and video from his patrol vehicle that showed Anderson taking part of the prisoner’s cash and placing it in the back of his patrol vehicle.

This took place after Anderson delivered the prisoner at the Brazos County jail.

The arrest report says Anderson admitted committing the theft in “a moment of weakness”.

Investigators recovered $360 dollars. The prisoner said he was short $500 dollars.

The 23 year old Anderson was fired from CSPD after seven months on the job.

He is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest on an enhanced misdemeanor theft charge that took place while he was on duty.

Original story, July 18, 2022:

A College Station police officer on the job for seven months has been fired and has been arrested on a misdemeanor theft charge.

A CSPD news release says 23 year old De’Kedrick Anderson of College Station took money from someone he arrested last Saturday.

The specific amount of cash was not disclosed. But the charge accuses Anderson of taking between $100 and $750.

Anderson was jailed Tuesday in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond on a charge that was enhanced because the theft took place while he was on the job.

