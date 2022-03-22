UPDATE: College Station Man In Protective Custody Following Two Contacts With Police Involving A Gun

A College Station man was taken into protective custody Tuesday after two contacts with police involving a gun.

According to CSPD tweets, the unidentified man in both incidents had a gun and did not initially comply with officer instructions.

Both contacts took place in the neighborhood west of Bee Creek and Lemontree Parks on Laura Lane.

Monday night, the man was evaluated and was not determined to be a danger to himself or others. This was after he reported hearing gunshots then went outside with a gun.

Tuesday morning, officers responded to a hit and run crash where it was determined the man backed into a neighbor’s vehicle. While officers were investigating the collision, the man came outside with a gun.

CSPD’s tweets indicated in the Tuesday morning contact that the man did not point his gun at anyone and no one was injured.

Original story:

Twice in less than 24 hours, College Station police dealt with a man who received mental health evaluations.

According to CSPD tweets, officers responded Tuesday morning to the neighborhood west of Bee Creek and Lemontree Parks.

As officers were investigating a hit and run crash on Laura Lane, a man approached officers with a gun.

After the man, who was identified as the hit and run driver, did not immediately obey officers instructions, more officers were summoned.

The man was safely detained and was undergoing his second evaluation.

Monday night, the same man was evaluated after he reported hearing gunfire outside his home, got his gun, and again did not initially comply with officer instructions.

Results of the first mental health evaluation determined the man was not a danger to himself or others.