UPDATE: Burleson County Sheriff’s Office Announces Preliminary Autopsy Results Indicates Round Top Man Found In Lake Somerville Died Of Drowning

The Burleson County sheriff’s office announces preliminary autopsy results indicates that a man found in Lake Somerville Memorial Day morning died of drowning.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as 26 year old Jim Ross Cole Jr. of Round Top.

A final ruling on the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Original story, May 30, 2022:

The Burleson County sheriff’s office announces a dead man’s body was found in Lake Somerville Memorial Day morning.

Chief deputy John Pollock says no witnesses saw the 26 year old man enter the water near Welch Park.

The man’s name will be released after family members are notified.

Pollock says the man was believed to be living near the Fayette/Colorado County line.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Pollock says the man may have been in the water between 24 and 36 hours due to the man’s condition and information from his cell phone.

The man’s identity was also confirmed after finding documents in his vehicle.

News release from the Burleson County sheriff’s office:

On May 30, 2022 at approximately 10:33 AM, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body that was located in the waters of Lake Somerville near Welch Park. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Somerville Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Park Rangers responded to investigate.

Witnesses reported seeing a body floating approximately 20 yards off the shore-line and immediately called 911. A Welch Park worker entered the water and was able to bring the victim to shore. The body of a White/Male, 26 years of age, was identified by investigators on scene. The next of kin has been notified, however, the victim’s name is being temporarily withheld while notification is made to other family members.

It is estimated the victim was in the water between 24 – 36 hours before discovery. At this time there are no witnesses that observed the victim enter the water. Investigators do not suspect foul play but an autopsy will be conducted at the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office in Austin to determine the cause of death.