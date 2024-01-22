UPDATE: Bryan City Councilman Says The Governing Body “Doesn’t Have Any Stomach” For More Medians

A Bryan city councilman says the governing body “doesn’t have any stomach” for more center medians on city streets.

James Edge was responding to last week’s WTAW News story that the council earlier this month, approved applying for a federal grant to pay for more than half of the cost of rebuilding South College between Carson and the downtown area.

The January 9, 2024 Bryan council agenda stated the project would include a center median.

Edge says the decision to not consider medians follows the impact of the center median that was built on Texas Avenue.

Edge also says the current council wants removed, plans to build a center median along the section of South College between Villa Maria and Carson.

Original story, January 19, 2024:

The Bryan city council approves applying for a $20 million dollar federal grant to help pay for rebuilding South College and South Main from 29th Street to Carson…a project that would include medians.

There was no council discussion preceding their 6-0 unanimous vote at their January 9th meeting to pursue the grant.

According to background information, the federal money if awarded would be combined with $28 million dollars in city bonds and $4.5 million from BTU.

The medians would be part of rebuilding South College from Carson to South Main, along with a shared use path and replacing water and sewer lines and storm drainage.

Background information from the January 9, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

The resolution was approved at the January 9, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.