UPDATE: Brazos Transit District Says The B/CS MPO Does Not Control Funding Of Upcoming Projects

This update reflects information provided to WTAW News by the Brazos Transit District.

The Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization (MPO) has no control over more than $1.1 million dollars the Brazos Transit District (BTD) is applying to two upcoming projects.

That’s according to the transit district’s general manager. Wendy Weedon tells WTAW News the MPO is responsible only for amending the federally required transportation improvement plan.

Weedon says the district received $312,500 dollars for repairs at the downtown Bryan parking garage and $807,650 towards a new administration building from a combination of federal grants and matching funds from the Texas Department of Transportation.

As for WTAW News continuing request for a copy of a structural engineer’s study of the integrity of the parking garage that began in April 2018 after part of the garage was closed, Weedon says the study has not been completed. Weedon says the study will not be released until what she described as a “legal debate” is finalized.

Weedon says no money at the parking garage is going towards travel lane and concrete repairs, which is what another transit district employee told the MPO. Weedon says that money is going towards lighting, software upgrades, and regularly scheduled maintenance and upkeep.

The transit district’s new administration building…what Weedon calls a “coordination complex”…”will house administration, safety, IT, and janitorial staff. Additionally it will house a much larger conference room and a few additional meeting spaces that BTD is currently short on.” Weedon said “BTD’s administrative staff currently are doubled up in some offices and even have desks in common areas to accommodate some staff. Our dispatch staff are all in one room in a small portable building and most operational staff do not have a designated work space.”

As for the district’s current offices, Weedon says that “will be utilized primarily for our operations department housing operations and dispatch as well as being utilized for training as it currently is.”

The MPO is taking public comments on amending their transportation plan to add the BTD projects through October 6. Then those comments will be reviewed by the MPO’s policy board. That body is composed of a Brazos County commissioner, members of the College Station and Bryan city councils, the TxDOT Bryan district engineer, and someone from Texas A&M.

Click HERE to be directed to the MPO’s transportation improvement plan website, which includes a link to the public comment page.

News release from the Bryan/College Station metropolitan planning organization:

The Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (B/CS MPO) is seeking public comment on the FY 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) Amendment One. The TIP is a listing of transportation projects proposed to be developed in the Bryan/College Station area for the above referenced years using federal funds.

Since the TIP covers the period between 2021 and 2024 the TIP is being amended to include additional funding provided by the Federal Transit Administration and the Texas Department of Transportation for rehabilitation of the Downtown Bryan Parking Garage owned by Brazos Transit District (BTD) and the construction of a new BTD Administration Building.

The public review and comment period begins on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., and ends on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The draft document is available for review online at www.bcsmpo.org. There is a comment form also available on the website. Comments from the public will be reviewed before the MPO Policy Board considers the final document for adoption.

Should the public need special accommodations to view the document, contact Lisa Lyon at (979) 260-5298 x1003 or by e-mail at llyon@bcsmpo.org. Comments from the public not made on the website may be mailed, or e-mailed to:

Bryan/College Station MPO

309 North Washington Avenue, Suite 14

Bryan, Texas 77803

drudge@bcsmpo.org