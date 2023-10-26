Upcoming TxDOT Public Meetings Modifying Highway 21 West Of Bryan And Adding Raised Medians In Brenham

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Bryan district office has announced public meetings in November regarding future modifications to Highway 21 west of Bryan and to add raised medians in Brenham.

On November 9, TxDOT will host an open house about changing the intersections of Highway 21 at FM 50 on both sides of the Brazos River and at 21 and OSR highway. The proposal calls for motorists on FM 50 and OSR not being able to make left turns at Highway 21. Instead, motorists will make a right turn then make a U-turn. What TxDOT calls a restricted crossing U-turn, is already being used on westbound 21 for motorists wanting to enter the RELLIS campus. Motorists on 21 will continue to make left turns to FM 50 and OSR. The open house on November 9 will be on the RELLIS campus at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute headquarters building from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. TxDOT did not release a proposed construction schedule.

On November 16, TxDOT will host an open house in Brenham about adding a raised center median on South Day Street from Highway 290 to Stone Street. TxDOT’s plans includes an undisclosed number of cuts in the median for left turns and U-turns through the mainly commercial area. TxDOT projects construction would start in the spring of 2025. The open house on November 16 will be at the Blinn College student center from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

