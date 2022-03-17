“Unprovoked” Northgate Bar Customer Arrested On A Charge Of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Less than ten minutes before a Northgate bar closed Thursday morning, College Station police respond to that turned out to be an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to the CSPD arrest report, an officer said the victim’s ankle was facing the wrong direction.

That was after the victim was standing on top of the bar singing karaoke and a stranger pushed him off the bar.

After officers reviewed surveillance video and the suspect’s girlfriend said her boyfriend’s action was “unprovoked”, an arrest was made.

20 year old Wesley Cullen Baker of College Station, who told an officer “he did not know anything”, was taken to jail where he remained held Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $15,000 dollar bond.