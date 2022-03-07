United Way Of The Brazos Valley’s Youth Leadership Cabinet Bringing Back Their In Person “United We Serve” Fundraiser

United Way of the Brazos Valley youth leadership cabinet (YLC) members Elisabeth Stewart of College Station High School and Lauren Hightower of Consolidated High School and YLC coordinator Maggie Gray visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the YLC’s annual “United We Serve” fundraiser that is taking place Thursday, March 10 at all Bryan/College Station DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks locations.

Voting is already underway to choose your favorite local celebrity who has decorated a pizza pan. The top two celebrities who raise the most money will have their pizza pans displayed in a DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks restaurant.

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is a student led organization that seeks to improve the Brazos Valley by connecting, serving and leading in their community.

