United Way Of The Brazos Valley’s Youth Leadership Cabinet Announces Grant Recipients

United Way of the Brazos Valley’s (UWBV) Youth Leadership Cabinet (YLC) announces 18 local non profits are receiving $1,000 grants.

The 47 member YLC, representing eight local public and private high schools, distributed the money to agencies towards programs focused in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

The United Way of the Brazos Valley Youth Leadership Cabinet is granting $12,000 to local nonprofits focused in the areas of health, education, and financial stability. The Cabinet will present the nonprofits with Community Builder Grant checks during a virtual ceremony on May 25.

Composed of 47 high school student-leaders, the Youth Leadership Cabinet fundraised $12,000 through various fundraisers, including a garage sale, a profit share with DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks, Pass the Bucket at school sporting events and support from generous sponsorships.

“Fundraising may have been difficult this year, but we persevered and brainstormed new and creative ways to fundraise digitally,” said senior Krystal Salmeron, Leadership Committee Chair. “Being part of the [Youth Leadership Cabinet] has shown me the need for innovative ideas as groups transcend into novel forms of advocacy with new forms of communication and technology.”

On May 8, students met virtually to review grant applications from 25 nonprofits requesting up to $1,000 each. During the Cabinet’s grant review process, members analyze applications for the project’s adherence to the United Way mission to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. The Youth Leadership Cabinet selected the following 18 nonprofits for either partial or full funding:

• Books and a Blanket

• Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse

• Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

• Catholic Charities of Central Texas

• Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

• Grimes County Resource Center

• Madison County Juneteenth Organization

• Madison Health Resource Center

• Robert Conte Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

• Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas

• Save Our Streets Ministries

• St. Joseph Health/Brazos Health Resource Center

• Texas Ramp Project

• The Bridge Ministries

• The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley

• The Prenatal Clinic

• The REACH Project

• Twin City Mission

The high school students of the Youth Leadership Cabinet seek opportunities to connect, serve and lead in the Brazos Valley. Students from A&M Consolidated High School, Allen Academy, Brazos Christian School, Bryan Collegiate High School, Bryan High School, College Station High School, College View High School and Rudder High School unite in bi-weekly meetings to discuss volunteer and service plans. The Youth Leadership Cabinet is sponsored in part by H-E-B.

The United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. To learn more about the United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet or how you can get involved in the process, please visit www.uwbv.org/youthleadershipcabinet.