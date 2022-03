WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) community campaign chairman Steve Fullhart, Lions Pride Sports owner Houston Carson, and professional wrestler Jay Anderson of Houston about UWBV’s “Fight To Unite” fundraiser on Saturday, March 26 at the city of Bryan’s baseball field where the Brazos Valley Bombers play.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley's preview of Saturday's "Fight To Unite" fundraiser” on Spreaker.