United Way Of The Brazos Valley’s 2023-24 Community Campaign Is Underway

United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) has started workplace visits as part of their 2023-24 community campaign.

Development manager Kate Clair says the organization has reached 30 percent of their $1.6 million dollar goal to benefit 28 agencies.

On August 18, UWBV hosts its campaign kickoff tailgate event at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center.

During that event, UWBV president Peggi Goss says there will be the presentation of the first UWBV Johnny Burns impact award. The first recipient is former UWBV board member Debbie Eller, who is the city of College Station’s community services director.

Goss also reminded employees of state agencies that the state employees charitable campaign, which is administered in this region by UWBV, begins September 1.

UWBV news release about the first Johnny Burns impact award:

The United Way of the Brazos Valley will present the first annual Johnny Burns Impact Award at their Campaign Kickoff Tailgate event on August 18 at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center. This award honors the late Johnny Burns, former member of the United Way Board of Directors, and recognizes a public servant whose devotion has changed the future of the Brazos Valley.

Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez, Jr, Vice President for Student Affairs at Texas A&M University, will present this honor.

“Johnny Burns exemplified all that’s best about the Brazos Valley,” said Ramirez. “He generously gave of himself and his time to help improve the lives of those who live in the Brazos Valley through a life of service in city government and through his volunteer commitment to nonprofit organizations. His only desire was to make things better for all citizens of the Brazos Valley, and he lived a life of service that helped achieve that in numerous ways. He truly was a selfless servant in all that he did, and his efforts helped benefit others in ways that cannot be measured. He is the role model that all should strive to emulate – especially when it comes to giving of one’s self for their fellow man.”

The recipient of the 2023 Johnny Burns Impact Award is Debbie Stevens Eller, Director of Community Services at City of College Station. Eller has worked in Community Development for the City of College Station since 1999 and has over 20 years of experience volunteering with local service organizations and nonprofits, including 12 years on the United Way Board of Directors. She currently serves on United Way of the Brazos Valley’s Campaign Cabinet.

“There are no words to describe the impact Debbie has had on United Way of the Brazos Valley and our local nonprofits,” said Peggi Goss, President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley. “For anyone who knows Debbie, they know she puts the needs of others at the forefront. She not only gives her time, but she also advocates for our neighbors in need.”

The 2023 Campaign Kickoff Tailgate will be held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on August 18 at 7:00 p.m. and feature dinner, live music and an auction to support the United Way of the Brazos Valley. For tickets and more information visit uwbv.org/kickoff.

The 2023 Campaign Kickoff Tailgate would not be possible without the support of local sponsors. United Way would like to thank Truist Bank, Atmos Energy, Element Retirement & Investment Consultants, Stylecraft Builders, Texas A&M University Health Science Center, Texas A&M University Office of the President, The Texas A&M University System Office of the Chancellor, ABC Home and Commercial Services, American Momentum Bank, City of Bryan, Debbie Eller, Frost Bank, HEB, Prosperity Bank, Tito’s Vodka, and Razen Thomas, Realtor with Phyllis Browning Company.

For more information about sponsorship, contact Kate Clair at 979-696-4483 x. 118 or kclair@uwbv.org.