United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency Twin City Mission

May 10, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from United Way of the Brazos Valley.
Image from United Way of the Brazos Valley.

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince and Ron Crozier of UWBV partner agency Twin City Mission visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with partner agency Twin City Mission” on Spreaker.