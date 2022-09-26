United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency Twin City Mission

United Way of the Brazos Valley vice president Peggi Goss and Ron Crozier of UWBV partner agency Twin City Mission visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Topics include Twin City Mission’s annual collection of winter coats and blankets at more than 60 locations, UWBV collecting children’s books during the household hazardous waste collection event on October 22, and UWBV distributing children’s books October 28 during the “Halloweentown in downtown Bryan” event.

