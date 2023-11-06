United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency Sexual Assault Resource Center

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Peggi Goss and the director of UWBV partner agency Sexual Assault Resource Center of the Brazos Valley (SARC) Lindsey LeBlanc visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Topics includes recruiting volunteers for the next round of training to become SARC advocates. November 13 is the deadline to apply. Three weeks of virtual training begins November 27.

Click HERE to be directed to SARC’s volunteer advocate application webpage.

Click below to hear the November 6, 2023 United Way of the Brazos Valley update.

