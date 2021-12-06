United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency Health For All

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Alison Prince and executive director Liz Dickey of the local non-profit medical clinic and UWBV partner agency Health For All visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

In addition to the update on activity and the need for financial support and volunteers at Health For All due to the pandemic, UWBV is asking for children’s books that will be distributed during their Jingle Book Bash events during the remainder of December. New and used books can be dropped off at the UWBV offices across Briarcrest from The Eagle (1716 Briarcrest Drive, Suite 155 in Bryan).

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with partner agency Health For All” on Spreaker.