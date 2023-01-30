United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency BV-CASA

United Way of the Brazos Valley interim president Peggi Goss and the director of UWBV partner agency BV-CASA Tiger Burton visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.
Listen to “United Way update January 30, 2023 with UWBV partner agency BV-CASA” on Spreaker.
United Way of the Brazos Valley interim president Peggi Goss and the director of UWBV partner agency BV-CASA Tiger Burton visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.
Listen to “United Way update January 30, 2023 with UWBV partner agency BV-CASA” on Spreaker.
Bryan Broadcasting Corporation