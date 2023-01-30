United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency BV-CASA

January 30, 2023 Bill Oliver
Image from United Way of the Brazos Valley.
United Way of the Brazos Valley interim president Peggi Goss and the director of UWBV partner agency BV-CASA Tiger Burton visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way update January 30, 2023 with UWBV partner agency BV-CASA” on Spreaker.