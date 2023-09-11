United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With UWBV Partner Agency B/CS Prenatal Clinic, September 11, 2023

United Way of the Brazos Valley president Peggi Goss and the director of UWBV partner agency B/CS Prenatal Clinic Lynn Yeager visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with partner agency B/CS Prenatal Clinic, September 11, 2023” on Spreaker.

News release from the B/CS Prenatal Clinic:

The You’re the Tops Event Planning Committee is thrilled to announce a significant change of date for our much-anticipated event, the “You’re The Tops” gala. Typically held in the springtime, we have made the exciting decision to move the luncheon event to an evening banquet event, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, to mark a very special occasion—the 30th anniversary of the “You’re The Tops” event and the beginning of the 40th anniversary of The Prenatal Clinic.

Considering these momentous milestones, we are declaring November 2024 through December 2025 as the “Year of Celebration.” This year-long celebration will honor the incredible journey and impact of The Prenatal Clinic while bringing renewed energy and excitement to the “30th Annual You’re The Tops” gala.

The decision to shift the event date to November 19, 2024, has been made after careful consideration and with the intent of creating a grander and more memorable celebration for our attendees, sponsors, and partners. This change will allow us to ensure that the event exceeds all expectations and leaves a lasting impression on our community.

The “Year of Celebration” will feature a series of special events and initiatives beginning in mid-2024, with our 30th year of “You’re The Tops” gala on November 19th and culminating with the 40th Anniversary Celebration in December 2025. These events will highlight the Clinic’s achievements, the impact it has had on the community, and the incredible individuals who have supported us throughout our 40-year journey.

We believe that this change of date and the extended celebration will provide us with the opportunity to make this milestone year even more special and meaningful. We look forward to celebrating with all of you, our valued supporters, as we honor the past and embrace the future.

Stay tuned for more details about the “Year of Celebration” and the “You’re The Tops” gala in the coming months.

The call for Honoree Nominations is planned for February 2024. Visit www.bcsprenatal.org for updates.