United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update Previews The Fifth Brazos Valley Gives Fundraiser

This podcast is a visit with United Way of the Brazos Valley president Peggi Goss and WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the fifth Brazos Valley Gives Day, which is Tuesday, October 17.

News release from Brazos Valley Gives:

The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley announces Brazos Valley Gives is Tuesday, October 17.

The Community Foundation’s fifth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day includes 167 nonprofits that are taking part in the community-wide day of giving.

Donors simply log on to brazosvalleygives.org and make a gift to a participating nonprofit of their choice on Tuesday, October 17, from 5:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

For those donors who prefer dropping off their gift, the Bryan-College Station Eagle drive-thru will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The drive-thru is located at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

In addition, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce [314 South Austin Street in Brenham] and the Caldwell Civic Center [103 West Highway 21] will both be open for drop-off donations from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Businesses and organizations are invited to drop-off their donations at the Bryan, Brenham or Caldwell drop-off donation sites and capture the moment with a “big-check” presentation and photo opportunity for use on social media!

This year, Amarillo National Bank, David Gardner Jewelers, and Tom Light Legacy are presenting Brazos Valley Gives to our community.

Ray of Hope is the 5th Anniversary Sponsor.

Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, The Eagle, Insite, Brenham Banner Press, Navasota Examiner, Burleson County Tribune, KORA and Lamar Advertising, the Bryan/College Station and Washington County Chambers of Commerce are partnering with Brazos Valley Gives to ensure the community is aware and ready for the big day, which supports 167 nonprofits from across all seven of our 7-county region.

Participating nonprofits are also eligible to win over $55,000 in incentive prizes donated from businesses and individuals.

In addition, over 180 individuals and organizations have volunteered to “CHAMPION” the efforts of their favorite nonprofit giving campaign. These individuals are hosting an online Brazos Valley Gives peer fundraiser to support their favorite participating nonprofit on brazosvalleygives.org.

“Our fifth annual giving day is empowering donors across our region to give where they live.

Brazos Valley Gives is strengthening our nonprofits, bringing the community together as one,” stated Julie Porter, Co-Chair.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that brings the region together on one day and as one community to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses an easy platform to support the mission and “good works” of local nonprofit organizations that serve the Brazos Valley.

Nonprofits from throughout the Brazos Valley—7 of the 7 counties—are participating as well.

Brazos Valley Gives empowers individual donors and business leaders to come together to support causes close to their hearts—and, on this day, everyone can be a philanthropist.

This day of giving where you live is being powered by the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, and all donations will pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice.

The goal for Brazos Valley Gives is $1,250,000.

The big day begins on Tuesday, October 17 at 5:00 a.m. and will continue all day until 11:00 p.m.

Please visit brazosvalleygives.org to see a list of the nonprofit participants or for more information send an email to brazosvalleygives@gmail.com.

If you are a local citizen or business interested in helping with Brazos Valley Gives in the future, please call Patricia Gerling, President/CEO of the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley at (979) 589-4305.

Let’s all join in as we strengthen nonprofits, empower donors and build community throughout our beloved Brazos Valley. We give where we live!