The December 4, 2023 United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) update with WTAW’s Bill Oliver begins with vice president Kat Gammon providing an update on UWBV literacy programs. That is followed by president Peggi Goss providing an update on this year’s state employee charitable campaign that is administered by UWBV and an update on UWBV’s community campaign.

