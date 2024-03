WTAW’s Bill Oliver visits with United Way of the Brazos Valley president Peggi Goss about the fiscal year 2024 community campaign, which is in its fourth quarter.

There is also an update with Rebekah Nobles of UWBV partner agency Easter Seals of Houston, which provides early childhood intervention services in the UWBV service area.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with UWBV partner agency Easter Seals and a community campaign update” on Spreaker.