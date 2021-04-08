United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update: Closing In On Its Community Campaign Goal

The annual United Way of the Brazos Valley community campaign, with four weeks remaining, is within $160,000 dollars of its $1,565,000 goal.

President Alison Prince says “We want to sustain the work that we are doing and be able to continue responding, God willing, not in more critical situations like COVID over the next 12 months. But if that is what our country faces and our community faces, that is what United Way and our partners will respond to.”

