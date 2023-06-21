United Way Of The Brazos Valley Reaches 95% Of Community Campaign Goal

United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) announces reaching 95 percent of its goal for the 2022-23 community campaign.

UWBV has also announced its 2023-24 community campaign will literally kick off August 18. The theme of evening event at the Texas A&M hotel and conference center features a keynote address from the Aggie football team’s director of player development Mikado Hinson and the Aggie yell leaders.

Click below to hear a review of the campaign from UWBV campaign chairman Max Crawford, UWBV president Peggi Goss, and UWBV development manager Kate Clair, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley reaches 95% of its goal for the 2022-23 community campaign” on Spreaker.