United Way of Brazos Valley (UWBV) president Alison Prince visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about UWBV’s participation in the annual Brazos Valley Gives event, the city of Bryan hamburger fry fundraiser for UWBV, and the opportunity to drop off blankets and children’s books for UWBV’s Books and a Blanket program at Saturday’s household hazardous waste collection.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley event preview, October 17 2022” on Spreaker.