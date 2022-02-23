United Way Of The Brazos Valley Preview Of Fundraiser That Brings Wrestling To Bryan

United Way of the Brazos Valley community campaign chairman Steve Fullhart and the owner of Lions Pride Sports Houston Carson, visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

United Way of the Brazos Valley has teamed up with Lions Pride Sports to present Fight to Unite on March 26 at 7 p.m. at Edible Field. This family-friendly event will feature professional wrestling matches, VIP meet and greet opportunities with the wrestlers and more. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support United Way of the Brazos Valley’s mission to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

Fight to Unite will feature celebrity guest and “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. Henry currently works as a coach, talent scout and announcer for All Elite Wrestling. During Henry’s 25-year in-ring career, he won multiple championships and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. A two-time Olympian and Pan American Games gold medalist, Henry has set multiple world records in powerlifting, cementing the “strong man” moniker he carries to this day.

“Fight to Unite is our brand new Spring fundraising event and we are so excited to share it with the community,” said Alison Prince, President and CEO of United Way of the Brazos Valley. “It’s a fun and unique way for everyone to have a great time while also supporting a valuable organization.”

Fight to Unite will be the biggest show in Lions Pride Sports history and will showcase the stars of the Brazos Valley’s only professional wrestling promotion. Many of the wrestling stars are local residents who train in Bryan at the professional wrestling facility known as the Lions Den. Founded by a former professional wrestler and Brazos Valley native, Houston Carson, Lions Pride Sports is quickly becoming a premiere wrestling school in the State of Texas. Carson prides himself on training local talent to perform entertaining and athletically challenging shows.

Tickets can be purchased at uwbv.org. In addition to event tickets, ticket upgrades and add-ons such as the VIP Experience and t-shirts are also available.

Fight to Unite would not be possible without the generous support of their sponsors, Patterson Architects, Elements Retirement & Investment Consultants, Texas Film Works, Blackmon Mooring, Elite Electric, Kastro Construction Group and Mid South Baking. Businesses interested in sponsoring Fight to Unite can visit uwbv.org or contact Maggie Gray at mgray@uwbv.org.

For more information on Fight to Unite and to purchase tickets, visit uwbv.org.

Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley preview of a wrestling fundraiser coming to Bryan” on Spreaker.