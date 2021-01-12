United Way Of The Brazos Valley Opens Applications For Community Impact Grants

United Way of the Brazos Valley vice president Peggi Goss visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the start of the application period for community impact grants.

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

The 2021-2023 Community Impact Grant Application became available on January 11, 2021. Community Impact Grants are invested in nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services which align with Impact Framework goals developed by United Way of the Brazos Valley. Investment priorities are focused on the areas of health, education and financial stability. Each grant recipient provides services in one or more of the seven counties which make up the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties.

Through the most recent grant cycle, the United Way of the Brazos Valley has annually invested $325,000 in Community Impact Grants to 22 local nonprofits. To learn more about the 2018-2021 Community Impact Partners, visit www.uwbv.org/our-partners.

Applicants are required to attend a training session prior to submitting an application. The training session is scheduled for January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. CT. If you are not able to attend the session at that time, please return to this site and register to view the recorded session on January 12 after 3 p.m. CT. We recommend you review the Community Impact Grant Application Process & Criteria prior to attending the training session. Visit www.uwbv.org to register for the training.

Applications are due to United Way by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Visit www.uwbv.org for more information regarding the application and eligibility.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley. They work to strengthen the community by identifying issues facing the Brazos Valley, engaging individuals to build strategies and mobilizing resources to invest in change. United Way invests through Community Impact Grants to local nonprofit organizations and investment initiatives including 2-1-1 Texas, Youth Leadership Cabinet, Early Literacy Programs and the Financial Stability Innovation Fund.