United Way of the Brazos Valley Names President/CEO

United Way of the Brazos Valley has officially named Peggi Goss as its next president and CEO.

“I am very excited to be moving forward as the president and CEO. There a lot of exciting things happening,” says Goss.

Goss spent the last two months as interim president and CEO after Alison Prince left the organization in December 2022.

“We are just kind of looking at all of our processes deeply. Any time there is a changeover, it is good to look and see if there is anything we can make a little bit better,” says Goss.

Goss has been with UWBV for six years.